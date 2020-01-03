|
|
SUPPLY, NC- Iris 'Jo' Quinn Yount, 69, of Supply passed away January 2, 2020. She was born January 31, 1950 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Harold Quinn and Frances Baucom Quinn.
Jo was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family in the 'hood' and loved to fish and spend time at the beach.
Survivors of Jo include her husband of 38 years, Richard Yount; daughters, Michelle Pye (Brandon), and Leigh Ann Ellington (Matthew); sister, Pat Kelly; grandchildren, Chelsea Ingram, Lauren Poole, and Dreama Weaver; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Poole, and Elijah Leake; and nieces and nephews, Jeff Anderson (Audra), Kristy Kelly, Ashley McGinnis (Philip), Thomas Choat, and Jennifer Worley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Greg Weaver; and sisters, Linda Worley and Carol Quinn.
A memorial service will be held in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2019 with Pastor Joey Denton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Yount family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020