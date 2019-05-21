|
GASTONIA - Irmgard Wiegand Rucker, 75, passed away on May 18, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born May 2, 1944, in Frankfurt, Germany, daughter of the late Karl and Frieda Wiegand.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Mrs. Rucker is survived by sons, Thomas K. Rucker and wife, Tammy, Steven M. Rucker and wife, Deborah; twin sister, RosaMarie Schuettler; brother-in-law, Wolfgang Petry; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; special friend of over 60 years, Gabriele Harper.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death brother, Rudolph Wiegand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 1300 Baxter Street Ste. 150 Charlotte, NC 28204.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2019