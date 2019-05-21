Home

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Irmgard Rucker Obituary
GASTONIA - Irmgard Wiegand Rucker, 75, passed away on May 18, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born May 2, 1944, in Frankfurt, Germany, daughter of the late Karl and Frieda Wiegand.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Mrs. Rucker is survived by sons, Thomas K. Rucker and wife, Tammy, Steven M. Rucker and wife, Deborah; twin sister, RosaMarie Schuettler; brother-in-law, Wolfgang Petry; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; special friend of over 60 years, Gabriele Harper.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death brother, Rudolph Wiegand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 1300 Baxter Street Ste. 150 Charlotte, NC 28204.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2019
