Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Isaiah Vazquez


1999 - 2019
Isaiah Vazquez Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Isaiah Ramon Vazquez, age 20 of Cherryville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. He was born June 21, 1999 in Gaston County to Sonja Ford McSwain and Ramon Vazquez Jr. He attended Cherryville High School and graduated from Palm Beach High School in 2017. He then went on to attend University of Central Florida. Isaiah loved all sports. He was a talented athlete who wrestled, and played soccer, baseball, basketball, and football. He also had a passion for music. He loved dancing and had recently began songwriting and making music. Isaiah had a love for animals and enjoyed trout fishing. He had a pure heart and lived to make others smile and help those in need. Isaiah loved his friends and treasured the time he was able to spend with friends and family.

Isaiah was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Shelby Ford and Emelia Vazquez.

Survivors include his parents, Sonja and Mark McSwain; father, Ray Vazquez; siblings, Alex Vazquez, Matthew Vazquez, Paris Vazquez, Analyse Vazquez, Hunter McSwain, and Emelia Vazquez; grandparents, Charles E. Ford, Phyllis Bumgardner, and Ramon Vazquez Sr.; uncles and aunts, Chuck and Christie Ford, Susana Ford, Kevin and Jamie McSwain, and Carlos and Lisette Vazquez; cousins, Madison, Brady, and Mason Ford, Isaiah Tela, Macey and Zeb McSwain, Gauge Tillman, Carlos and Jocelyn Vazquez, and Desiree Varlatt and husband, Tunji; and numerous other relatives and close friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Isaiah will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Phoenix Counseling Center, 839 Majestic Court, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 18, 2019
