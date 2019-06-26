|
Iva Lee Davis Groves, age 87, of Midland, VA went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Iva Lee was born on May 16, 1932 in Gaston County, NC.
Iva Lee was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For the past 17 years, she was a caregiver to her husband. She loved Jesus and spent many years actively involved and serving the Lord at Calverton Baptist Church teaching children's Church, Vacation Bible School, and Awana. She also enjoyed Community Bible Study, as well as the Cub Scouts.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harold "Bud" McCoy Groves; her sons, Ricky Groves (Debbie), Jeffery Groves (Brenda); her grandchildren, Matthew Groves (Heather), Michael Groves (Crystal Ritenour), Amanda Kubat (Vince), David Groves (Amy Beitzell), Brandon Groves, Emily Snyder (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Lucas Kubat, Joseph Groves, Elias Groves, Jesse Lee Snyder and Hailey Snyder. She is also survived by her sisters Willene Wagoner (Robert) and Faye Holcombe (Sidney); as well as many other extended family members. Iva Lee was also God-Mother to Jeff Miller and Julie Higdon.
She is predeceased by her father and mother, Willis Douglas and Minnie Stiles Davis; her sisters, Marie Harrison, Doris Carter, Mildred Blankenship, Hattie Robinson, Ellie Lowe; and brothers, Mitchell Davis and Walter Davis.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A prayer will take place at 6:30 pm and afterwards, family and friends will be given the opportunity to share memories.
The family will receive friends at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home in Gastonia, NC on Friday, June 28 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park with the releasing of the doves.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019