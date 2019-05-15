Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Iva "Lee" Harbin Obituary
Iva "Lee" Harbin, 91, of Gastonia passed away May 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 10, 1928, a native of Gaston County to Eston H. Harbin and Lillie Morrison Harbin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dallas Estelle Harbin; son, Charles Harbin and wife Pat of Chester, SC; daughters, Linda Lowery and husband Jim of Dallas, Jeanette Wiggins and husband Allen of Gastonia; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Harbin.
A graveside service will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Stanley.
The family will receive friends 12:30 – 1:30 pm prior to the service at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2019
