Iva "Lee" Harbin, 91, of Gastonia passed away May 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 10, 1928, a native of Gaston County to Eston H. Harbin and Lillie Morrison Harbin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dallas Estelle Harbin; son, Charles Harbin and wife Pat of Chester, SC; daughters, Linda Lowery and husband Jim of Dallas, Jeanette Wiggins and husband Allen of Gastonia; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Harbin.
A graveside service will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Stanley.
The family will receive friends 12:30 – 1:30 pm prior to the service at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2019