BESSEMER CITY- Iva Mae Green Wray Ottinger, age 88, of Tennessee Ave., went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 8, 2019, while at home. She was born April 28, 1931 in Gaston County, daughter to the late Walter Carl Green and Maude Mack Mathis.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Fred V. Wray, and her second husband Thomas Ottinger; stepfather, Lewis Monroe Mathis; stepbrother Ed Mathis, stepsister Viola Mathis Burnett.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Diane Wray, Shirley Teaster and husband Jimmy, Angel Wray Stroupe and husband Bill, Sandi Huskins and husband Eddie, Lisa Wray Berry and husband Greg; son, Michael Fred Wray; brother, Walter "Sam" Green and wife Myrna;10 grandchildren; David Garrett (Mary), J. Scott Garrett (Hannah), Steve Garrett (Amanda), Gary Humphries, Sissy Hayes (Aaron), Amy Upton (Tripp), Jordan Huskins, Adam Huskins, Leanne Owensby (Calvin), Brad Price; 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Iva Mae was a longtime member of North Gaston Church of God. She was retired, as a spinner, from the Arlington Mill of Gastonia. Iva loved the Lord, her family, playing her piano, singing gospel music, and Little Debbie Nutty Bars (with a cup of re-heated coffee).
A Celebration of Iva's Life, officiated by Pastor Andy Nicholson and Rev. Ronnie Pendleton, will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday June 11, 2019 at North Gaston Church of God of Dallas.
Her family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:45 prior to her service at the church.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her first husband, Fred V. Wray.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052
Arrangements by Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home, Cherryville.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019