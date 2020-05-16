|
|
Ivory Mae Leslie, born April 21, 1925 departed her life at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain, NC and gave up her earthly vessel on Earth to enter Heaven's gate on May 13, 2020. She was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC where she participated with the hymn choir.
She is survived by one son, Donald Leslie (Juanita) of Gastonia, NC; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Withrow's Funeral Home, Inc. 1:00pm - 5:00pm.The family will have a private service at a later date with Rev. Charles Webber, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Withrow's Funeral Home, Inc. of Kings Mountain, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020