J. C. Peeler, 87, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 29, 2020. J. C. was in the Dry Cleaning business before he retired. He was an avid baseball fan always cheering on the Atlanta Braves. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and he had many bowling awards. He also loved gardening. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
J. C. is survived by his wife of 40 + years, Katie (Halk) Peeler. He leaves behind his children, Malinda Dietrich and her husband Richard of Hilton Head, SC and Freddie Earl Elkins, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Boiling Springs, SC. Missing their grandfather are, Matthew Elkins, Holly Mayne, Lindsay Parker, Chelsea Mayne, Amanda Elkins and Isaac Mayne. He also leaves behind his three great-grandchildren, Anna, Nora and Milo.
Preceding J. C. in death are his parents, Annie (Rudisil) and Dewey Peeler, sister Johnisie Peeler, brother Vernon Peeler and grandson Benjamin Elkins.
A Celebration of J.C.'s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Entombment and committal will follow the Celebration of Life Service at Mausoleum C in Gaston Memorial Park.
Fond memories of J.C. and condolences for the family may be left www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Peeler family.