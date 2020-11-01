1/1
J. C. Peeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J. C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. C. Peeler, 87, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 29, 2020. J. C. was in the Dry Cleaning business before he retired. He was an avid baseball fan always cheering on the Atlanta Braves. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and he had many bowling awards. He also loved gardening. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
J. C. is survived by his wife of 40 + years, Katie (Halk) Peeler. He leaves behind his children, Malinda Dietrich and her husband Richard of Hilton Head, SC and Freddie Earl Elkins, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Boiling Springs, SC. Missing their grandfather are, Matthew Elkins, Holly Mayne, Lindsay Parker, Chelsea Mayne, Amanda Elkins and Isaac Mayne. He also leaves behind his three great-grandchildren, Anna, Nora and Milo.
Preceding J. C. in death are his parents, Annie (Rudisil) and Dewey Peeler, sister Johnisie Peeler, brother Vernon Peeler and grandson Benjamin Elkins.
A Celebration of J.C.'s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Entombment and committal will follow the Celebration of Life Service at Mausoleum C in Gaston Memorial Park.
Fond memories of J.C. and condolences for the family may be left www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Peeler family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved