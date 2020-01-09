|
GASTONIA - J. David Wingo, 70, died at home surrounded by his loving family on January 7, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Donald and Kate Wingo.
He was the owner and operator of Wingo Construction and Restoration, a company he started when his family moved to Gastonia in 1977.
Survivors include his spouse of 48 years, Nancy Brown Wingo; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Tammy Wingo of Catawba, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Andy Mitchell of Gastonia; a brother, Gary Wingo of Boiling Springs, NC; and four grandchildren, Anna and Garrett Mitchell, and Sarah and Reid Wingo.
A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Joe Lawing 2 p.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at McLean Founder's Chapel.
Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at McLean Funeral Directors of
Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Pancreas Foundation Center, 3 Bethesda Metro Center Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020