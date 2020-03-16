Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451

Jack Beatty


1933 - 2020
Jack Beatty Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Jack Ray Beatty passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Oconee County, South Carolina on October 7, 1933, Mr. Beatty was the son of the late Claude Alexander Beatty and Pearl Estelle Husely Beatty.
Mr. Beatty retired from the textile industry after 50 years of service with Burlington and Parkdale Mills. He was a longstanding member of New Hope Baptist Church. Mr. Beatty enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Beatty was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
Mr. Beatty is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jonell S. Beatty; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Pauline Beatty of Charleston, SC; sister, Geneva Donald of Seneca, SC; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Mr. Beatty will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the Beatty family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Beatty family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Hope Baptist Church, 2024 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056 or Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Beatty.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
