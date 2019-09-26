Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
1932 - 2019
Jack Benfield Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Jack Hugh Benfield, age 87, of Cardinal Care in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Jack was born April 2, 1932, in Gaston County, to the late Phiefer and Blanche Abernathy Benfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Benfield; two sisters, Frances Clontz and Evelyn Scronce; and a brother, Harold Benfield.

He worked for Carolina Freight.

He is survived by a son, Mark Benfield, and wife Delora, of Maiden; a brother, Jennings Benfield of Lincolnton; and a grandson, Joe Goodson.

Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Benfield family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
