|
|
LINCOLNTON - Jack Douglas Cadenhead, 98, of Lincolnton, NC, died peacefully on August 07, 2019 at Spruce Pine, NC Hospital while in the arm of his only daughter and caregiver, Cynthia Cadenhead Taylor of Pineola, NC. Jack was born In Phenix City, Alabama on March 22, 1921 to Zera Florence Newman and Luther Warren Brooks Cadenhead. He went to work in the Civilian Conservation Corp in order to send money home to his parents during the Great Depression. He joined the Army June 4, 1939, was assigned to 33rd Infantry Regiment Fort Clayton Canal Zone, Panama while in American Theater. He volunteered as a heavy weapons expert on British ships before the US officially entered WWII. He always told his children to NEVER volunteer for anything, as he and his buddies did not get the furlough to go home as were promised.
He was transferred from American Theater to Asiatic/Pacific Theater and sailed from San Francisco on the USS General George C. Squire on October 29, 1943 to New Caledonia. He was there when the Americal Division of the Army was formed. He was a well trained jungle fighter and heavy weapons expert. He trained many that came as untrained National Guardsmen. He fought in several Army Offensives on the Solomon Islands and then fought in the Battle of Hill 260 in Bouganville and was wounded there on March 22, 1944. He received commendation for heroism for evacuating the wounded under heavy enemy fire. During his career he was awarded: 2 Purple Hearts, Bronze Star and Unit Silver Star. He was Honorably Discharged on November 15, 1944. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW and The American Legion. From 1945 until retirement, he was a technician and supervisor in the textile industry. He retired from JP Stevens in Boger City, NC.
Gone before him to welcome him into heaven are his parents: Zera Florence Newman and Luther Warren Brooks
Cadenhead; brothers: Charles Luther Cadenhead, Jimmie Franklin Cadenhead, Robert Warren Cadenhead, Max Lee
Cadenhead, and Danny Wray Cadenhead: his sisters: Edith Christine "Snookums" Cadenhead and Betty Jean Cadenhead Runyan Wells.
Left to cherish his memory are: His wife of 73 years, Monnie Alena Clippard Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC and now Blowing Rock, NC His children: Jon Douglas Cadenhead and wife Gail of Newnan, GA; Cynthia Cadenhead Fore Taylor of Pineola, NC; Jack Michael Cadenhead and wife Patty of Heath, Ohio, and Billy Wayne Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC Grandchildren: Clyde "Buddy" Van Fore, Jr. of Boone, NC; Richard Dan Taylor, Jr. and wife Ann of Apex, NC; Kristi Cadenhead Wilson and husband Russ, of Heath, Ohio; Brian Cadenhead of Heath, Ohio, and Stacy Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC. He had 6 great-granchildren.
There will be a military burial at 1:00 PM on August 25, 2019 in Lincolnton, NC at Hollybrook Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Burke Mortuary, Maiden, NC. Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or The Salvation Army.
Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to Burke Mortuary in Maiden NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019