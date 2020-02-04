|
|
MT. HOLLY - On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Harley Thurston "Jack" Conrad passed away at age 84. Jack was born June 28, 1935 in Braxton County, West Virginia to Worth and Mary Conrad.
He joined the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee on October 14, 1954 where we received his education as an electrician and obtained the rank as a 1st Class Petty Officer. He served our country for 22 years including two tours in Vietnam, and was stationed in many Naval Stations around the world. Jack loved his country and his family. He enjoyed working in his wood shop, building things and working with his hands. He was always there to lend a helping hand on projects for his family and friends.
Jack was proceeded in death by his father, Worth Conrad; his mother, Mary Conrad; twin daughters, Jill and Jan Conrad; and step-son, John Dugan. He is survived by his wife; Opal Knight Conrad, 2 sons; Harley Conrad Jr. (Vivian) and Jay Conrad (Gloria); and daughter Sheila Clark (Keenan). He had 10 grandchildren: Derek Conrad, Brandon Conrad (Nicole), Alex Conrad, Kayla Conrad, Jennifer Tolley (Josh), Sunni Howell (Thomas), Johnny Dugan (Sarah), Justin Dugan (Lori), Jason Dugan (Bridget), and Lacey Dugan; 21 great grandchildren; a brother, Jim Conrad (Dean); a sister, Peggy Murphy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation is at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Flowers (or donations) may be sent to Forest Lawn West at 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte NC 28216.
Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church will serve the family after the services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020