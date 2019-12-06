|
|
STANLEY – Reverend Dr. Jack Craig Ford, Jr., 71 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on June 20, 1948 to Jack Craig Ford and Audie Phillips Forner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Jean Wall Ford and son-in-law, Jim Love.
Jack enjoyed serving his Lord and his church Stanley Pentecostal Church, Stanley, N.C. His greatest accomplishment was serving as a missionary to Africa, where he built many churches. He was the founder of the Toy Run and Potters House. Jack was a proud U.S. Marine and served God and many churches throughout Gaston County as a Church of God Minister for over 45 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed!
Jack was MOST PROUD of his family!!
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife Carolyn Caldwell Ford; his devoted daughters, Tammy Love, Renee Smith and Melissa Long (Jason); grandchildren, Chris Baggett, Brandon (Katy) Baggett, Joshua (Lynn) Smith, Craig (Franchesca)Smith, Britni (Chris) Weaver and Paige Long; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Christian, Jayden, Peyton, and Nikolai Smith, Carter Weaver and Nikolas Weaver; his mother in law,(Jean's mother) Jewell Parker Wall; sisters, Brenda (Gary) Meyfohrt, Debbie Barnes; nieces, Ashley, Shannon and Sandy; his beloved fur baby C.J.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6th at the Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7th at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwood Street, Stanley with Reverend Danny Penny, Reverend Abner Ramas and Reverend Ron Duncan officiating.
Interment will be private at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Chris Baggett, Brandon Baggett, Joshua Smith, Craig Smith, Chris Weaver and Josiah Ramos.
Memorials may be made to Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 298, Stanley, NC 28164 or Gaston County Honor Guard, 2340 Gaines Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019