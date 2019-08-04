|
|
Jack Crawford Keeter, 88, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born October 18, 1930 in Cramerton North Carolina, Jack was the son of the late Hedgepath and Flossie Frye Keeter. Jack was also preceded in death by younger brothers Doug, Russell, and Sam Keeter.
After graduating from Cramerton High School, Jack went on to earn a B.A. from Berea College, an M.A. from Appalachian State University, and an M.S. from the University of Illinois as well as additional course work at Rutgers, Auburn, and the University of Texas.
An Air Force veteran, Jack was stationed in Texas from 1954 to 1958 serving as a medic. From 1960 to 1964 he taught mathematics at Brevard College. He joined the faculty at Catawba College in 1965 where he was a mathematics professor until his retirement in 1995.
Jack was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Salisbury, serving as Deacon, American Sign Language interpreter, and choir member. A lifelong pianist and vocalist, he was also a member of several other Salisbury choirs. Jack loved photography, travel, and music, but most of all, he treasured time spent with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Mae Corbin Keeter; children Tammy Miller (Mark), Carolyn Burdette (Robert), and Randy Keeter (Sarah); grandchildren Pete Miller (Emily), Ben Miller, Elizabeth Keeter, David Keeter, Will Burdette, Jay Burdette, and Timothy Burdette; and great-granddaughter Brinley Miller; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 PM Thursday (August 8, 2019) at Summersett Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rod Kerr of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Salisbury VA National Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the US Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Keeter family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019