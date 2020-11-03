MOUNT HOLLY - Jack Ralph Drumm, 96, died October 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving children.



Visitation will be at 1 pm followed by a 2 pm service on Wednesday at The Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Horrell officiating.



Private burial will be in Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Drumm, Richard Aldridge, Nathan Aldridge, Joseph Kimray, Mike Drumm, Jerry Drumm and William Grier.



Mr. Drumm was born in Gaston County, son of the late Clarence and Allie Drumm. He retired from Celanese .



A charter member of Grace Baptist Church, he attended faithfully as long as his health allowed. He is still remembered by the congregation as the "candy man", bringing treats to children of all ages wherever he went.

Jack loved to fish and participated in many competitions over the years. An avid golfer he played for several years with local "lunch bunch". He enjoyed going to Topsail Beach and flounder fishing with his wife and family. His smile and good nature were his hallmark to all who knew him. He was devoted to his wife "ML" (Margaret Louise) who preceded him in death. Also preceding in death were brothers Frank and Charlie Drumm, sister Ruth Grier, grandson David Kimray.



Survivors include son James M Drumm (Kathy) of Mount Holly, daughters Linda (Steve) Aldridge of Belmont and Debbie (Larry) Kimray of Mount Holly. Three grandsons, Chris (Sherri) Drumm, Richard (Sara) Aldridge and Joseph (Mary Kathryn) Kimray. five great-grandchildren, brother James L Drumm and sister Doris Starnes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Grace Baptist Church, 300 Westland Farm Road, Mount Holly, NC 28120.



Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Drumm family.



