|
|
MOUNT HOLLY- Jack Harold Setzer, 50, died at his home on June 21, 2019. He was born in Lincoln County, son of the late Jack Harold Setzer, Sr. and Clairene Mashburn Setzer. He was also preceded in death by his step father Alfred Hoyle and special Uncle and Aunt Luther and Juanita Mashburn.
Jack was a graduate of East Lincoln High School, where he had helped with the football program. He was former owner and operator of Westar Tire in Mount Holly. He was a former member of the Mount Holly Rotary Club, where he had served as Club President. He also helped coach girls soccer at East Gaston High School.
He is survived by a sister Teresa Lafferty of Conway, SC, his nephew James Bo Mashburn, and numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly with Reverends Jerry Taylor and Jason Marlowe officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 24, 2019