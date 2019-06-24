Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Setzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Harold Setzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Harold Setzer Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- Jack Harold Setzer, 50, died at his home on June 21, 2019. He was born in Lincoln County, son of the late Jack Harold Setzer, Sr. and Clairene Mashburn Setzer. He was also preceded in death by his step father Alfred Hoyle and special Uncle and Aunt Luther and Juanita Mashburn.
Jack was a graduate of East Lincoln High School, where he had helped with the football program. He was former owner and operator of Westar Tire in Mount Holly. He was a former member of the Mount Holly Rotary Club, where he had served as Club President. He also helped coach girls soccer at East Gaston High School.
He is survived by a sister Teresa Lafferty of Conway, SC, his nephew James Bo Mashburn, and numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly with Reverends Jerry Taylor and Jason Marlowe officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now