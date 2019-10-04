|
CHARLOTTE, NC- Jack Henderson Fox, 77, passed away October 3, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born August 16, 1942 in Gaston County, a son of the late James William Fox and Dessie Young Fox.
Jack was loving husband, father, and brother who loved the Lord and bluegrass music. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed walking. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 50 years Jo Brumbalow Fox; daughter Sandra Fox DeLige and husband Dave; sisters Carolyn Fox Mathis, Janice Fox Green and husband Ray; special niece Cindy Green Lawing all of Charlotte; several nieces and nephews; and granddog Molly. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Carl, and Ray Morris Fox; father-in-law and mother-in-law Everette and Lucy Brumbalow.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 pm, Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 3 pm with Bishop Roger Wentz officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC, 28214, or to Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019