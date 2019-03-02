|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jack Michael Jenkins, 67, passed away on February 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 7, 1951 to the late Jack T. Jenkins and Opal Cato Pendleton.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Alene Jenkins.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked in Heating and Air for many years.
Jack is survived by his brothers, Jeff Jenkins and wife Laura, and Wayne Groves and wife Susan; 3 nephews, 1 niece and 12 great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant. Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019