Jack ""Tommy"" L. Hovis III, 72, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 24, 1947, in Gaston County, son of the late Jack L. Hovis II and Helen Ray Hovis.
Tommy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Soul's Harbor Tabernacle in Gastonia for over 20 years where he served in many different capacities. Tommy loved to striper fish at Lake Cherokee in Tennessee. He was a former owner of Gaston Tank Coatings Company and was cofounder of the Surf and Turf Lodge of Bessemer City where he retired .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Bridges and grandchild, Abram Isaac Connell.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 20 years, Janice Edward Hovis; sons, Barry Hovis, Luke Hovis and wife, Courtney; daughters, Paula Abee, Trisha Connell and husband, Tim, Monica Dockery, Melissa McMahan; brother, Mike Hovis; sisters, Kay Shick, Pat Davis; aunt, Ramona Haney; grandchildren, Daniel Hovis, Josh Hovis, Justin Huggins, Logan Abee, Anslee Connell, Addison Connell, Journey Hovis, Preston Dockery, Raelyn Dockery, Brayden Alvey; and great grandchild, Veda Huggins.
The family will receive friends 11:30 am – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
A funeral service, officiated by his best friend and Pastor, James Chambers, will be held 1:00 pm following the visitation at the church.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Soul's Harbor Tabernacle.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019