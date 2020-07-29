RALEIGH - Jack Benny Phillips, 80, of Raleigh passed away July 25, 2020 at Waltonwood Lake Boone Assisted Living. He was born March 7, 1940 in Gastonia, N.C., a son of the late Hayden and Beulah Phillips.
Jack held a Bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and a Master's from UNC-Greensboro, and retired from the Employment Security Commission as a regional training director after 30 years of service. He was a longtime active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. An avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and Duke basketball, Jack enjoyed a good joke, a good western, and a good glass of bourbon. His lawn was the stuff of legend, and having it featured in a product catalog for Gravely tractors was a point of pride. A master of shag dancing, at parties and social gatherings Jack and his wife, Libby, could always be found on the dance floor. Even at home they were known to crank up the Fats Domino and dance around the den. The family hopes that Jack and Libby are dancing together right now.
Jack's survivors include his daughter, Tracey Phillips Peake; son-in-law, Jeff; grandchildren, Hayden and Holland Peake; brother, Jerry Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Elizabeth Glover Phillips; brothers, Don and Floyd Phillips; and sisters-in-law, Kazuko Phillips and Faye Phillips.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC with nephew Lee Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
