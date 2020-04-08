Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Richard Caldwell


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Richard Caldwell Obituary
Jack Richard Caldwell, 92, of 6121 Resthome Rd. Claremont, NC 28610 passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Carolina Caring.
He was a native of Gaston County, born October 6th, 1927 to the late Lee Perry Caldwell and Della Fisher Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Andrew Caldwell; his wife Elizabeth Ann Caldwell; his brothers, Glenn E. Caldwell, Clarence D. Caldwell, William R. Caldwell, Julius L. Caldwell, and Bonnie C. Caldwell; his sisters, Lucille C. Denton, Rosie C. Fletcher, and Helen C. Simon.
Jack was a member of Garver Memorial Baptist Church of Gastonia, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked alongside his brother Glenn Caldwell Construction for many years.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Caldwell Flowers and husband Donald of Claremont, N.C., Keith Alan Caldwell and wife Suzan of Greenwood, S.C.; very special step-daughter Linda F. Dubberly of Jesup, GA; grandchildren, Kiounte B. Lineberger of College Park, MD; Damion J. Lineberger and wife Kaylee of Hickory, NC; three great-grandchildren, Pyper and Sage Lineberger, and Jeremiah Knight; and many loving step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, N.C. 28603, or Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Caldwell family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -