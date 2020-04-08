|
|
Jack Richard Caldwell, 92, of 6121 Resthome Rd. Claremont, NC 28610 passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Carolina Caring.
He was a native of Gaston County, born October 6th, 1927 to the late Lee Perry Caldwell and Della Fisher Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Andrew Caldwell; his wife Elizabeth Ann Caldwell; his brothers, Glenn E. Caldwell, Clarence D. Caldwell, William R. Caldwell, Julius L. Caldwell, and Bonnie C. Caldwell; his sisters, Lucille C. Denton, Rosie C. Fletcher, and Helen C. Simon.
Jack was a member of Garver Memorial Baptist Church of Gastonia, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked alongside his brother Glenn Caldwell Construction for many years.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Caldwell Flowers and husband Donald of Claremont, N.C., Keith Alan Caldwell and wife Suzan of Greenwood, S.C.; very special step-daughter Linda F. Dubberly of Jesup, GA; grandchildren, Kiounte B. Lineberger of College Park, MD; Damion J. Lineberger and wife Kaylee of Hickory, NC; three great-grandchildren, Pyper and Sage Lineberger, and Jeremiah Knight; and many loving step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, N.C. 28603, or Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Caldwell family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020