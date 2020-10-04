1/
Jack Wesley Wright
1932 - 2020
BELMONT, NC- Jack Wesley Wright, 88, passed away unexpectedly October 3, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1932, the son of the late Clifford and Edith Garrett Wright. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jane Ewing Wright and sister, Dorothy Wright Beatty.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Jackie Bryson (Ken Hogan) of Rockwell, NC and Diane Austin of Mt. Holly; grandchildren, Jason Austin (Terri) and Chad Austin; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Jack will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Wright family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
