|
|
DALLAS - Jackie Dewayne Bradley, 56 went home to be with his Lord on December 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County, North Carolina on June 5, 1963 to the late Edward Elbert and Vickie McGill Bradley.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Amy Brown Adkins, brother-in-law Bobby Aldridge and good friend Lloyd Neal.
He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, brother and papaw, he loved his family and friends and was always a true Dallas Cowboy fan.
Left to cherish his memories includes his wife Denise Bradley, son Shannon Bradley (Tonya), daughter Samantha Bradley (Chad), stepdaughter Melissa Oates (Ken) and stepson Aaron Brown (Jeris). Brother Eddie Bradley, sisters Beverly Kirkland and Lisa Bradley. Grandchildren, Shane, Cheyenne, Hannah, Walker, Gabriel, Lily, Amber, Vincent, Levi and Captain; brother-in-law Tony Fulbright (Gayle), Jack Fulbright (Jessie) sister in law Melva Aldridge.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2p.m.,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019