Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
1948 - 2020
Jackie Ghorley Sr. Obituary
DALLAS - Jackie Glorley Sr., age 71, of Dallas, NC, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincolnton.

He was born June 12, 1948 in Gaston County and was the son of the late Cecil and Catherine Ghorley.
Left to cherish his memory are his fiancée Donna Moore; sons, Shawn Beck and Von Ghorley; sister Cathy Johnson; grandchildren Amber Simmons, Terry Ghorley, Annsley Beck, and Gregory Beck; great-grandchildren Chase Simmons, Dalton Ghorley, and four others; and great-great-grandchild Aliyah Ghorley; special niece Angela Aldridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Tammy Ghorley Simmons; brothers Larry, Michael, Danny Joe, and Randy Ghorley; sisters Bobbie, Faye, and Dean.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC with Rev. Sam Barnette officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
