GASTONIA - Jackie Hughes, 80, transitioned May 17, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia
He will lie in state for public viewing on Friday; May 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.
Funeral: Saturday; May 23, 2020; 2:00 p.m.; City of David Church-2410 Crescent Lane, Gastonia (please wear a mask).
Visitation: thirty minutes before service at church.
Interment: Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020