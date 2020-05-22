Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:30 PM
City of David Church
2410 Crescent Lane
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
City of David Church
2410 Crescent Lane
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Hughes Obituary
GASTONIA - Jackie Hughes, 80, transitioned May 17, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia

He will lie in state for public viewing on Friday; May 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Funeral: Saturday; May 23, 2020; 2:00 p.m.; City of David Church-2410 Crescent Lane, Gastonia (please wear a mask).

Visitation: thirty minutes before service at church.

Interment: Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -