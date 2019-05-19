|
MOUNT HOLLY - Jackie M. O'Donoghue Smith, 67, passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, the daughter of the late Jack Benjamin Morgan and Margaret Lavonia Heath. Jackie was a Christian, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and educator. She retired as an educator with the Gaston County school system after 28 years. She loved her family more than anything and has always taken joy in the simple things of life. She loved her husband very much and had a quote posted in her bedroom reading, "Always Kiss Me Goodnight".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold O'Donoghue; brothers, Billy Morgan, David Morgan; sisters, Rachel Devine, Judy Schronce, and Carol Morgan. Jackie is survived by her husband, Doyle Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Darrin and Melody O'Donoghue, Mark and Coury O'Donoghue & grandson Jackson O'Donoghue, Mike and Donna Smith and son Zack, Timothy and Sandra Smith and son Zack and Kara; daughter, Kathy Love and son Justin, and daughter Stephanie; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Chris Baumgardner and son Ryan; siblings, Lillie Ewing, Marcia Miller, Gary Morgan, Wanda Small, Sylvia Starling, Debbie McGill; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., at Mount Holly Church of God, 208 Rankin Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 12:00 P.M., at Mount Holly Church of God with Rev. Dennis Bean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, in Jackie's memory, be made to:
Lincoln County Hospice & Palliative Care, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019