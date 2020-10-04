Rev. Jackie "Jack" Taylor Stafford, 86, of Gastonia, passed away October 2, at Carolina Care in Cherryville.

A Gaston County native, he was born February 16, 1934, son of the late Judson and Jessie Stafford.

He served as a Baptist Minister and Pastor in various churches for over 52 years and was employed with Gaston Skills in Gastonia.

He was a US Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years, Nancy H. Stafford; son, David Stafford (Pam); daughter, Cindy Stroupe (David); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

Services will be private.





