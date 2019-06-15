|
LINCOLNTON - Jacob Wayne Chase, age 24, of Union Church Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jacob was born June 11, 1995, in Gaston County, to Robert Jason Chase and Machell Shuler Chase. He worked as a mechanic.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Machell Chase of Lincolnton; his twin brother, Daniel Chase of Lincolnton; his uncle, Frank Humphreys, and aunt Audrey, of Fort Payne, Alabama; and aunt Sandy Odell, and uncle Frankie, of Mt. Holly.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Chase family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019