GASTONIA - Jacqueline Young passed away on May 21, 2019 peacefully at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County in 1938, the daughter of the late Buford Young and Donnie Austin Young.
She worked at Threads, Inc. for several years. She was a member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church. Jackie loved animals especially her black dachshund that she had for many years. Jackie has lived at Alexandria Place for several years and loved the many friends she had there. She was a friend to all that she met. Before going there, she lived at 507 Pear Street.
Jackie is survived by her brother, Joe B. Allmond of Panama City, Fla. She is survived by many close cousins which loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with the Rev. Hinkle Rayfield, Jr. and Rev. Kipp H. Rayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Young family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019