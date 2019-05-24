Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Young


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Young Obituary
GASTONIA - Jacqueline Young passed away on May 21, 2019 peacefully at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County in 1938, the daughter of the late Buford Young and Donnie Austin Young.

She worked at Threads, Inc. for several years. She was a member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church. Jackie loved animals especially her black dachshund that she had for many years. Jackie has lived at Alexandria Place for several years and loved the many friends she had there. She was a friend to all that she met. Before going there, she lived at 507 Pear Street.

Jackie is survived by her brother, Joe B. Allmond of Panama City, Fla. She is survived by many close cousins which loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with the Rev. Hinkle Rayfield, Jr. and Rev. Kipp H. Rayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Young family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now