Jacquelyn Arloa (Martin) Holbrook, age 93, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Jacquelyn was a Gastonia native, living her entire life in Gaston County. Most recently she was a resident at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia. Jacquelyn will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Jacquelyn was the daughter of the late Lola (Bradley) and Claude Murphy Martin, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband William Holbrook along with one brother, Ralph Martin.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her sister and brother in law: Molly and Kenneth Parker, Jr; and one brother: Claude Murphy Martin, Jr;
The family plans a private burial at Gaston Memorial Park.
Expressions of love and fond memories of Jacquelyn may be left at her guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2020