MOUNT HOLLY- James B. Hanson "Jim", 86, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Hanson; children, James L. Hanson (Irish), Barbara Hanson Kovalev, Bonita Hanson McCracken (Robert), John A. Hanson(Pamela); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 4 young neighbors he loved as his own. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, Feb. 11th, 11am, Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Belmont. Interment with full Military Honors: Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. Visitation: Monday, Feb.10th, 6-8pm, Benson Funeral & Cremation Services of Mount Holly. Online Condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020