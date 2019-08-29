|
GASTONIA - Pastor James Louis Barnes, 88, journeyed to his eternal home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Lincoln County, NC, Pastor Barnes was the son of the late Louis Barnes and Altie Farmer Barnes.
Pastor Barnes graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute in 1963. His ministry spanned over 50 years and served numerous churches, most notably, Faith Baptist Church in Gastonia, West Cramerton Baptist Church, 22 years, in Cramerton and East First Street Baptist Church in Newton. He was currently a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Barnes is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia Gravette Barnes; sisters, Mildred and Velvie; half-brother, Horace Pastor Barnes is survived by a son, James Ronald Barnes of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Robin Barnes Michael and Scott Michael of Autryville; grandson, Jordan Barnes and wife Allie Barnes of Atlanta, GA.
Family and friends of Pastor Barnes are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with his funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in Founders Chapel. The Rev. Richard Brown and Rev. David MacEachern will officiate.
Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Courtland Terrace and Gaston Hospice for their love and compassionate care of Pastor Barnes.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Pastor Barnes where an online guest registry is available at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019