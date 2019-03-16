|
|
James (Jim) Converse Biggers Jr., 70, of 1404 N. Oakwood St. transitioned Sunday March 10, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in the loving arms of his wife.
Born on October 30, 1948 in Gastonia, N.C. Jim was the son of the late James Converse Biggers Sr. and the late Larnell Gallimore Biggers.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Ina Orr Biggers, sons James Converse Biggers III and
John Robert Biggers, grandchildren, Keyshawn and Ayanna Woods, John Robert Jr,, Stephanie,
Jazmine and Jamiee Biggers; Sister, Sandra Biggers Byers, all of Gastonia, and Godson,
Dwuan Dorsa June, Alexandra, Virginia.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Friendship Christian Church, 221
W. Bradley Ave. Gastonia, N.C. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until -12:30 pm
with the service beginning at 12:30 pm. The family will continue to receive friends at their home,
1404 Oakwood St. Gastonia, N.C. Costner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019