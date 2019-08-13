|
A loving husband and father of two, grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 3, James William (Bill) Boiter passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 86.
Bill was born on July 15, 1933 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Winston Talmedge and Janie Lou (Ridgeway) Boiter. A proud 1956 graduate of Clemson (A&T College) University as an Industrial Engineer, Bill spent his career as an engineer, executive and then teacher in various positions of the textile industry, including president of United Spinners, Inc., in Lowell, NC. On June 12, 1954, he married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Elaine McLemore, and they spent the next 53 years together, before her passing in 2007.
Bill had a passion for life, his family and for teaching. After leaving a successful career as a management consultant and textile executive, Bill spent 10 years teaching textile management at Gaston College in Belmont, and around the state. He also taught bible school for many years at First Baptist Church of Cramerton, and then taught weekly bible studies at Mayworth Apartments and also Carillon Assisted Living before becoming a resident there. His last residence was Terrace Ridge in Gastonia. He was a member of the Belmont Lion's Club, and served as Deacon and officer at First Baptist Church for many years. He was known for his quick wit, his loving and infectious personality, and his kind and compassionate spirit to everyone, as well as for a good story or two about almost anything - especially Clemson Football, his time as a student there, and life growing up in a small town in the south.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his loving wife, Joyce. He is survived by his two children, Jacqueline B. Sloan (Jacque) and James William Boiter, Jr. (Jamey), his daughter-in-law, Katherine M. Boiter, his five grandchildren: Elaine L. Sloan (Laney) and husband, David G. Pruett, III; John W. Sloan (Bill) and wife, Jocelyn K. Sloan; Carol B. Andrews and husband, Wilson M. Andrews, Daniel J. Boiter, Nathaniel J. Boiter (Nathan), 3 great-grandchildren: Madeline N. Sloan (Maddie), Emma O. Sloan, and Lindsay E. Pruett, numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many friends in the community.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Carillon Assisted Living of Cramerton and of Terrace Ridge Assisted Living of Gastonia for their loving care of "Mr. Clemson".
A visitation will be held at McLean's Funeral Home in Belmont, NC on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Cramerton with Dr. David Julen officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place".
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019