GASTONIA - James Walter Bovard of Gastonia passed away on December 6, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1947 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. "Jim" was the son of the late Frank K. Bovard and Mary Eunice James Bovard of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and great niece, Annelyse Willsey. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-fours years, Alberta Rider Bovard; sister, Patricia Ann and Paul Gillette of Greenwood, Indiana; niece, Sarah and John Healy of Chandler, Arizona; niece, Megan and Drew Sager of Whiteland, Indiana; nephew, Matthew Gillette of Indianapolis, Indiana; niece, Jennifer and Blake Willsey of Greenwood, Indiana; sister-in-law, Nancy and Jerry Moss of Cherryville; nieces, cousins, neighbors, friends, and constant companion pet dog, Princess, successor to beloved pets, Bandit and Miss Susie. In addition to cherishing his family, Jim enjoyed celebrating with his wife's maternal family at the annual Groves Reunions and with Jerry's family at Thanksgiving.
Jim proudly served with the U.S. Army in Germany. Throughout the years, he enjoyed meeting and sharing experiences with other veterans at annual Veteran's Day dinners at the Golden Corral Restaurant. Jim stayed in touch with fellow soldiers, old friends, and former colleagues. He loved his neighbors and his phone buddies.
After returning to civilian life, Jim traveled south to work as a structural steel draftsman with Owen Steel in Gastonia and later worked in various positions with Gastonia Iron Works, Mitchell and Becker, and other area companies. Jim also served with the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14 from 12:5 PM until 1:45 PM at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Founders Chapel with Rev. Harold Blankenship officiating.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019