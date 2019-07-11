|
|
LINCOLNTON - James Thomas Bowen, III, age 76, of Julia Drive in Lincolnton, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 12th, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Danny Trapp officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 12:15.
Tom was born January 24, 1943, in Lincoln County, to the late J.T. Bowen Jr., and Helen Arrowood Bowen.
In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by a brother, Gary Bowen; and a nephew, Scott Bowen.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Kiser Bowen of the home, two daughters, Jacqueline "J.J." Bowen, and husband Jason, of Concord, and Courtnay Robinson, and husband Joshua, of Gastonia; a brother, Ron Bowen, and wife Wanda, of Dallas, a sister, Shaye Rhodes, and husband Robert, of Sherrills Ford; and three grandchildren, Sara Downs, Gabriel Robinson and Lincoln Robinson.
Tom was a devoted husband for 54 years and a loving father and grandfather to his children. He was a long-standing pillar in the community, serving as district court judge in Lincoln and Cleveland counties for 20 years.
In addition to his devotion to law and justice, he supported his community as an assistant district attorney, Sunshine Rotary Club Member, President of the Lincoln County Country Club, Elder of First Presbyterian Church and member of leadership boards for Gardner Webb University and UNC Charlotte (as a member of the first graduating class of UNCC, he was a faithful alumni and one of their biggest fans). Tom will be remembered for his calm demeanor and fairness as well as being a devoted Christian, loyal friend, avid golfer and for his love of the Democratic Party.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Bowen family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019