Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
James Brantley Obituary
LOWELL - James Robert Brantley, 75, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born May 21, 1944 in Gaston County, a son of the late James Earl Brantley and Ossie Turner Brantley.

He is lovingly survived by two daughters, four grandsons, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Brantley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
