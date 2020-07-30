James Brooks

GASTONIA - James Vernon "Jimmy" Brooks, 74, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston county and was the son of the late Margie Mosley and John Brooks.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Randy Brooks. Jimmy was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was loving father and grandfather who helped anyone in need and will be missed dearly. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years Beckie; Children: Ronnie (Kimberly), Johnny (Angel); A brother Dennis Greene (Sara); Seven grandchildren: Ashley, Jordan, Madison, Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Jeremy, and Dalton; two great-grandchildren Olivia and Elijah, as well as his special companion Boot.
The family will greet guests from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on August 2, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org/support.
