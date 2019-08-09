Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crowder's Mountain Baptist Church
125 Mayberry Lane
Kings Mountain, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowder's Mountain Baptist Church
125 Mayberry Lane
Kings Mountain, NC
James Carmel Ashe Obituary
James Carmel Ashe, passed in peace on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 84. No one who met James forgot his infectious passion for the things he loved most; our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his loving family and friends, and any outdoor activity. James served as deacon at Crowder's Mountain Baptist Church for 10 years.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 60 years, Grace Thompson Ashe and their five children; Fran and Dennis Phillips, Lynn and Joe Melton, Angela and Michael Arwood, Tammy and Donald Berryhill and Scott Ashe. James is also survived by grandchildren Dayton and Sarah Phillips, Coty and Ashley Phillips, Amanda Long, Brandon Kirby, Adam and Rebecca Watts, Kalub and Tiffany Watts, Shane, Jessica, Josh, Wesley and Hanna Ashe and 13 great grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his parents Emanuel and Jane Ashe, son Doug Ashe, daughter Debbie Ashe, grandchildren, Jeri Kirby and Tyler Ashe, two brothers and three sisters.
The family would also like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Robin Johnson House.
James always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was a person of faith and will be missed but not forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at Crowder's Mountain Baptist Church by Reverend Larry Laws on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2pm. The family will receive friends at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Crowder's Mountain Baptist Church. 125 Mayberry Lane Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
