James Charlie Massey, 88, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born March 11, 1931, in Banks County, GA, son of the late Howard Massey and Minnie Rucker Massey.
James was a member of Temple Baptist Church, Gastonia. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran that served in the Korean War. James was retired from Firestone after 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Massey, Eugene Massey; and sisters, Elizabeth Allison and Helen Mauney.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Maxine Massey; son Chris Massey and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Emily McConnel and husband, Patrick. Erin Massey, and Andrew Massey; and great granddaughter, Maggie McConnell.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019