James Clemmer

James "Jim" Russell Clemmer, 84, of Franklin passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.



Jim was born in Gaston County, NC. He was the son of the late Adrian Brevard and Anna Mae Brown Clemmer. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mack (Helen) and Lewis (Nollie) Clemmer and one sister Faye Ray (Sonny) all of Gaston County. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ernesteen "Ernie" Hopkins Clemmer of the home; one brother Roy (Pam) Clemmer; four sisters, JoAnn Logan (Tommy), Sue Comer (Ernest), Gail Cabe (Ronnie), and Bobbie Quinn (Ethan) all of Gaston County.; many nieces, nephews and special brother-in-laws.



Jim served in the US Army. He was very versatile and had many interests, including traveling, camping, reading, Nascar (where he worked for several years), teaching, cooking hunting, fishing, the beach and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a professional machinist and computer programmer for different kinds of machinery and owned his own business at one time. He also drove a truck and worked for Duke Power for a while.



A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with the Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00. A private burial will be at a later date at Maidens Chapel Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.



Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



