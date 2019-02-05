|
|
GASTONIA - James Cody, 77, passed away on January 20, 2019.
He lived in Yonkers, New York for many years, graduated from Lincoln High School and New Paltz University.
Jim and his wife Jane moved from Yonkers to California and then settled in Gastonia where they had many wonderful friends.
He is predeceased by Jane and brother William.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, Janice and Laura, nephew, Billy, cousin, Clint and many other family and friends.
His wishes to be cremated and a celebration of life will be Feb. 8 in New Fairfield, Connecticut.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019