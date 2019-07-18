Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cook Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cook Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Jim" Luther Cook Jr. 70, passed away July 16, 2019.

He was born September 18, 1948 in Mecklenburg County, a son of James Luther Cook Sr. and the late Blanche Ewing Cook.

Jim owned Clean Sweep Chimney for 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lucinda Cook; father, James L. Cook, Sr.; daughter, Kim Arthur and husband, David; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ailstock; brother, Steve Cook; grandchildren, Adam Moran and Sydney Arthur.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cook family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now