|
|
GASTONIA - James "Jim" Luther Cook Jr. 70, passed away July 16, 2019.
He was born September 18, 1948 in Mecklenburg County, a son of James Luther Cook Sr. and the late Blanche Ewing Cook.
Jim owned Clean Sweep Chimney for 37 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda Cook; father, James L. Cook, Sr.; daughter, Kim Arthur and husband, David; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ailstock; brother, Steve Cook; grandchildren, Adam Moran and Sydney Arthur.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cook family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 18, 2019