CLOVER, S.C. - James Corsey Bentley, 69 of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Bowling Green Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
The Church request that you practice social distancing, the service will be held outside with limited seating but attendees may bring their own chair.
Mr. Bentley was born December 17, 1950 in Somerset, KY to the late Marvin and Dimple Blair Bentley. He was the owner of Bentley's Auto Sales in Bowling Green and A+ Garage & Towing in Clover, SC. He is preceded in death by two sons, Cecil Bentley and Tommy Bentley, two sisters, and three brothers.
Survivors are his wife Martha "Sis" Caldwell Bentley; daughters Angie B. Koppe (Dusten) of Clover, SC and Tammy B. Sweet of Liberty, SC; sons Matthew Bentley of Jeffersonville, IN and David Walker (Jovie) of Clover, SC; sisters Vickie Wright (Roger) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Donna Clayton (David) of Six Mile, SC; and grandchildren Macy, Tyler, Zac, Ezra, Maddox, Candy, Brandi, and Kristina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 5, Bowling Green, SC 29703 or Levine Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC, 28232.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Bentley.