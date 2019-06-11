|
GASTONIA - James Albert Cox Sr., 89, passed away on June 9, 2019, at his daughter's home.
He was born April 22, 1930, in Gaston County, son of the late John Henry Cox and Pearl Ford Cox.
James was a member of Crowders Creek ARP Church, Gastonia.
He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
He was the owner of Abbot Industries.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Crowders Creek ARP Church, 207 Crowders Creek Church Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Stuart Fowler.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the US Air Force.
James is survived by son, James A. Cox Jr. and wife Kathy; daughter, Susan Cox; grandchildren, James A. Cox III, Caitlin Cox, Carley Taylor and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Hamot Cox.
Memorials may be sent to 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019