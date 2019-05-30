Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
James Craig


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Craig Obituary
ASHEVILLE - James Thomas Craig, 76, of Asheville passed away May 22, 2019 at Memorial Mission Hospital.

He was born on October 12, 1942 in Gaston County, the son of the late Schenck Craig and Kate Auten Craig.

Mr. Craig formerly attended East Belmont Church of God and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include sister, Glenda Craig Meeler; niece, Kimberly Meeler Queen; nephews, Kevin Meeler and wife Tammy, and Kent Morrison Meeler; great-nephews, Travis Craig Meeler and wife Erica, Scottie Queen, and Christopher Queen; and great-great-nieces, Khloe Ann Meeler and Kaidence Rae Meeler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roy T. Meeler Jr. and son-in-law, Scott Queen.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28215.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019
