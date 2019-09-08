Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
James David Eaker Jr.


1956 - 2019
LINCOLNTON- James David Eaker, Jr., age 63, of Green Acres Road in Lincolnton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 6, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hull officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
David was born April 7, 1956, in Lincoln County, to the late James David Eaker, Sr., and Gail Gaffney Eaker. He worked as a supervisor in welding.
Those remaining to honor his memory are his wife, Elaine Cox Eaker of the home; a son, James "Darren" Eaker of Miami, FL; a daughter, Tiffany Elaine Eaker of Lincolnton; two sisters, Gwen E. Ballard of Shelby and Rhona Cathey, and husband Rick, of Weaverville, NC; two grandchildren, Jada Bell and Keegan Bell; his father-in-law, G. Richard Cox, and wife Marge of Lincolnton; sister-in-law, Lou Ann Davis, and husband, Gary, of Lincolnton; brothers-in-law, Richard "Rick" W. Cox of Crouse, and Gene Walters of Crouse; a number of nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, "Buster".
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Eaker family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
