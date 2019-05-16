|
BESSEMER CITY - James David Pangle, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Ross and Polly Pangle.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. David was a Music Minister in the Church of the Nazarene and taught math and choral music in the Tennessee Public School System.
David will be remembered for his love for God and his desire to see others know and love Him also. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 16 years Maxine; daughter Connie Cahoon and her husband Lee; son Anthony Pangle and his wife Jan; and grandson Zachary Pangle.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwood Street in Stanley.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019