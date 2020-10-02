1/1
James Dawes Sr.
1931 - 2020
James "Jim" Martin Dawes Sr., 89 of Stanley, NC went to be with our Lord on September 30, 2020. James was a native of Biloxi, MS, born to his loving parents William "Martin" and Lillie Loper Dawes on March 27, 1931.

Jim was a member of Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church of Stanley, NC. He loved spending time with family, catching his beloved New Orleans Saints games and spreading the gospel. He loved singing and listening to Southern Gospel music. He met and fell in love with his beautiful wife of 68 years, Gelena while traveling with his Revival singing group. Jim was a genuine, kind, Godly man of faith and will be dearly missed by all.

Jim is survived by his sister Bonnie; daughter Tonya Strout and her husband Larry; son James Martin (Marty) Dawes, Jr. and wife Debbie; son Keith Dawes; son Eric Dawes and wife Raina; grandchildren Kelly Dawes, Jason Dawes, Kristin Dowling, Nichole Warren, Cara Urbina and Seth Dawes; great-grandchildren Katelynn Dawes, Jade Conner, Jojo Conner, Lena Dawes, Mia Warren
and Chandler Dowling; great-great-grandchildren Julian McClain, Trystan McClain and Malachi Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gelena Timmerman Dawes; his parents William "Martin" and Lillie Loper Dawes; brothers Wiley, Jacob and Monte; sisters Audrey and Doris and many loving brothers and sisters in Christ.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwood Street, Stanley. The family will receive friends before the service, at the church, beginning at 10:00 AM. The graveside committal service will follow at Hillcrest Garden in Mt. Holly. Pastors Danny Penny and Eric Dawes will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org.
Fond memories of Jim and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Dawes family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
